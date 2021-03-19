Wow, Meghan McCain Finally Said Something I Agree With

Meghan McCain a woman that just wants to party Image : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the sun. A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plan and a time to uproot, a time for Meghan McCain to say something that actually makes sense and is perfectly agreeable. This is the word of the Lord, amen. It is a rare occurrence that Meghan Do You Know Who My Father Is McCain says something that either makes sense or is not about her father, who is the late John McCain in case you didn’t know. But this week on The View, McCain spoke the truest words that have possibly ever passed through her lipstick: “Quite frankly, I’d let them put an iPod Nano between my shoulder blades if it means I can get drunk at Ceasar’s Palace again.”

The “them” McCain is referencing are doctors and scientists who she says she trusts, which is wild, because I also trust doctors and scientists when it comes to vaccines. Wild shit! Who knew I had anything in common with a McCain?

But my innate urge to argue with Meghan still must be satiated so I will say that personally, I don’t love Cae sar’s Palace, so we can debate about that. Afterward, I am more than willing to imbed any iDevice under my skin just for the mere opportunity to get absolutely shitfaced and take a ride over to Pool After Dark at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, even though that pool is dirtier than Orchard Beach on the first nice day in summer. Meghan McCain is invited to this debauchery.