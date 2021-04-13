Would You Drive Justin Bieber's Tour Bus?

Screenshot : Youtube

GQ did a lil’ walk-around on Justin Bieber’s tour bus, and mostly, I left the experience wondering when, exactly, buses got so fancy? Were they always this fancy and the famouses just hid it from us? Probably, but let’s find out.

The outlet’s new video, “Inside Justin Bieber’s Tour Bus,” does exactly as it says it will. The man has a steam shower and sauna, with neon trim lighting and vases of nice white flowers everywhere, which feels somewhat dangerous, because buses... move... and stuff like that.



Other amenities include pictures of wife Hailey Baldwin and a huge- ass television. Justin uses it to watch sports, which is boring. I, personally, would watch anime on it, but that’s because I am me, and not Justin Bieber. We all have our own vibes.



Oh! Bieber has an art collection. I quite like this piece. No clue who the artist is, but the lady looks happy.

Screenshot : Youtube

But nobody is watching this video because they want to look at Bieb’s art collection. They want bus content, and this video has lots of that! Here’s the bus.

Screenshot : Youtube

Look at all those storage compartments! And wow, such shiny hubcaps. But my favorite personal touch is the decal, which looks like a mid-’00 s car dealership crashed into the parking lot of a Hometown Buffet.



Back inside, Bieber reveals he has an infrared sauna and a steam shower, which feels excessive, but who am I to tell a rich man how to spend his Monopoly money? I’d also like to point out that the aesthetic of the bus reads like Hailey picked out the fixtures and colors, and Bieber installed the neon gamer lighting and toys. I won’t say it works, but I’m sure it works for them.



Screenshot : Youtube

Mostly because I’m poor, I was fascinated by the closet situation. There are lil’ hidey holes tucked throughout the bus, and each is packed with Bieber and c o.’s clothing. My big question is how do they pick out what goes on the bus and what stays at home? Do they have a bus-only wardrobe that never leaves the bus? Does Justin have a stylist whose only job is restocking the bus clothing each time they go out on tour so he’s not seen in years-old fashions? Do they just move it back and forth between their mansions and the bus even though it seems like so much work and I would hate the process immediately? There are no answers, only more questions.

Oh, look! The gamer lighting changes color. Pretty...

