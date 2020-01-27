Woman With Coronavirus Symptoms Dodges Security to Eat in Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Image : Getty

Listen, I am 100 percent not suggesting that you conceal your coronavirus symptoms so you can fly to France to eat in a Michelin-starred restaurant, because to do so would make you insanely, unforgivably selfish. But if you’re going to do it (please don’t!!), WHY would you chronicle your escape on social media?



According to the BBC, a woman from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated, managed to suppress her fever and cough well enough to foil airport thermal detectors and board a plane before flights were suspended completely.

“Just before I left, I had a low fever and cough. I was scared to death and rushed to eat [fever-reducing] medicine,” she wrote on the social media site WeChat. “I kept on checking my temperature. Luckily I managed to get it down and my exit was smooth.”

Luckily indeed. Otherwise, how would she have been able to expose countless others to her contagions during her journey to Lyon, France, where she ate at one of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants?

“Finally I can have a good meal, I feel like I’ve been starving for two days. When you are in a gourmet city of course you have to eat Michelin [food],” she wrote.

After her posts went viral (let it go), the Chinese Embassy tracked down the woman and asked her to “refer herself to medical services.” Per BBC:

On Thursday, in a new statement, the embassy said the woman’s temperature was under control, and that she had no more fever or cough symptoms. It added that she did not require “further examinations” at this point.

I’m not sure whether she was able to continue her trip after that, but I do hope she at least got moderate to severe food poisoning for her insolence. Meanwhile, at least 81 people have died from coronavirus.