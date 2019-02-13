A woman who was seen being sexually assaulted by a man at an Atlanta nightclub in a Facebook Live video on January 19, is suing the venue alleging its security team did not adequately protect her from the attack.



WSB-TV reported that an attorney for the woman—Jasmine Eiland, 30, who spoke publicly for the first time at a news conference on Tuesday—claims Opera nightclub had deployed only one-fourth of the security that should have been working the night his client says she was assaulted. At the news conference, Eiland said “I’m gong to continue to fight. I’m a victim but I’m a survivor as well. I just want to thank everybody.”

The January 20 police report details the alleged assault reported by a woman who said she’d seen the incident streamed on Facebook Live, which broadcasted “a black female being groped on her chest and possibly being raped from behind as she screamed ‘no, stop.’”

The attorney, Chris Stewart, says he previously tried to resolve the questions pertaining to security with the club owner, but that his overtures were ignored. CNN reports that Stewart said his client was assaulted twice: on the dance floor and later in an outdoor area of the the facility.

On January 29, 34-year-old Dominique Williams turned himself in to police in connection with the alleged assault. CNN reported on Wednesday that police obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest on a charge of aggravated sodomy two weeks ago, and that Williams’ attorney said at the time that the allegations against her client were false. Bryan Knight, an attorney for Opera, said last month that the club was cooperating with a criminal investigation launched by police.