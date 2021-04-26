Woman Charged With Felony After Heinous Crime of Keeping a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS Rental for 20 Years

Image : Jon Durr ( Getty Images )

Gather round youths and let me tell you a story. Many years ago, before Netflix, to see a movie or rewatch a beloved television show you had to leave your home and travel to a brick-and-mortar store that rented something called a VHS tape. (If you’ve never heard of a VHS tape just go on over to TikTok and I’m sure someone will explain it.)

During this period where renting tapes was the thing to do, one Caron McBride rented, and never returned, a tape for the show Sabrina the Teenage Witch. According to CBS News, McBride’s lost VHS had been haunting her since 1999 and as a result of not returning the tape, McBride was wanted in Cleveland County, Oklahoma for felony embezzlement.

McBride, now a Texas resident, told a local radio station she had no idea that there was a warrant out for her arrest until she recently went to the DMV to get a new license under her new married name (congrats on your nuptials Caron). When she applied for the new license a clerk told her that she needed to call the Cleveland County DA’s office and give them a reference number because she was a wanted felon. After learning of her wanted status, McBride figured out why she had been “suddenly” let go from various jobs over the last two decades, “They ran my criminal background check all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement.”

But in a true-crime twist, McBride revealed something even worse than never returning a VHS tape, “I have never watched that show in my entire life,” she said referring to Sabrina the Teenage Witch. McBride says that the tape was probably rented for the children of the man she was dating at the time; her then-partner probably forgot to return it. But how is it possible that McBride has never visited Melissa Joan Hart’s greatest gift to humankind? Not to make things worse for this woman, who just got her felony charged dropped, but it is criminal to not have seen at least some of that show. She needs to call up that man from 1999, get that tape back, and enjoy some of the best sitcom television about magic and puberty that has ever been made.

Or better yet, rent it on Google Play, felony-free.