WNBA Draft Orange Carpet 2023: A String of Slam Dunks

Fashion

Aliyah Boston was the league's overall number-one draft pick and my personal number-one red-carpet pick, but the players pretty much all looked stunning.

Lauren Tousignant
Photo: Getty Images

The Empire State Building shined bright orange Monday night, as the 2023 WNBA draft was broadcast live from Spring Studies in New York City. Dreams were made, stars were born, and looks were served.

Overall, 36 new players were drafted to the league. Aliyah Boston was the number one draft pick, joining the Indiana Fever. The SEC ended the night as the conference with the most picks (nine). And the South Carolina Gamecocks tied the record for the most players drafted from a single school with five picks, including Boston.

But before the draftees were drafted and the picks were picked, these athletes delivered some championship-worthy looks on the orange carpet. I call zero fouls.

Stephanie Soares

Stephanie Soares

Photo: Getty Images

There have been a lot of white looks on carpets this season, which I don’t always love. But Soares’ smart, tailored suit makes me want to log into my Chase account and send her all my money.

Brea Beal

Brea Beal

Photo: Getty Images

The pink satin suit is lovely on its own, but I am doing metaphorical backflips for this bejeweled fringe bra. She went for it!

Lou Lopez

Lou Lopez

Photo: Getty Images

The only exception I’ve seen to the no more millennial pink rule.

Zia Cooke

Zia Cooke

Photo: Getty Images

When I say I literally gasped at this glamorous cut-out...

Maddy Siegrist

Maddy Siegrist

Photo: Getty Images

The blazer turns this strapless dress into the coveted day-to-night ensemble, and I’m feeling the sheer peep-toe, too. Show off that foot cleavage!!

Laeticia Amihere

Laeticia Amihere

Photo: Getty Images

Obsessed.

Diamond Miller

Diamond Miller

Photo: Getty Images

Obsessed!

Alexis Morris

Alexis Morris

Photo: Getty Images

Ugh, OBSESSED.

Jordan Horston

Jordan Horston

Photo: Getty Images

It would take me at least 17 more lifetimes to reach this level of cool. Please bury me with this photo of Horston so my soul knows what we’re aspiring to in the next go-around.

Cathy Engelbert

Cathy Engelbert

Photo: Getty Images

Orange platform pumps and an orange-detailed dress! Because she’s the WNBA commissioner! At least she’s on theme.

Dorka Juhasz

Dorka Juhasz

Photo: Getty Images

Hair? Stunning. Diamond necklace? Stunning! Black corseted, long sleeve dress? Certified STUNNER.

Haley Jones

Haley Jones

Photo: Getty Images

Let’s just take a moment today to remind ourselves that while basketball stars can be style icons, style icons could never be basketball stars.

Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell

Photo: Getty Images

Christmas has come early with this drop-dead velvet, rich green jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. A gift to us all.

Didi Richards

Didi Richards

Photo: Getty Images

Giving Richards permission to stomp on my throat.

Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston

Photo: Getty Images

**forgets everything I’ve ever said about all-white looks, orders white jumpsuit and makes immediate appointment to dye hair purple**

