It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are swapping their Kensington Palace for...another palace, according to The Sunday Times. Will and Kate are moving their family to Windsor, in Berkshire county, where Queen Elizabeth officially resides in Windsor Castle.

It seems the big move is for the sake of their kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and the most mischievous of the bunch, Prince Louie, 4. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend of the couple told the Times. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.” Sad!

George and Charlotte will finish out the term at their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, but will attend a new school in Windsor in the fall. It’s unconfirmed where the family will officially live, but many in the UK suspect it’ll either be Adelaide Cottage or “The Big House” on Windsor Estate. They’re still keeping their apartments at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, naturally, because royalty do not have to choose between the country and city.

Of course, there are other reasons for this relocation, including the fact that Middleton’s parents live close by in Buckleberry—the same place where Kate grew up. Plus, they’ll be able to swing by Windsor Castle whenever they want to check up on the Queen, who’s allegedly still alive but whose recent health concerns forced her to miss a few events during her Platinum Jubilee.



It’s worth noting that Kate Middleton’s team recently advertised a job for a new assistant to assist Kate’s Assistant Private Secretary. The job post quickly went viral once the public realized the position paid a paltry £27,600—which amounts to just over $33,000. Hardly enough to live in a city, let alone a city like London, which was recently named the world’s fourth most expensive place to live. No word yet on whether anyone was hired.

Anyway, good luck to the Cambridges on their big move. And congratulations to whoever got that assistant’s assistant position—maybe the move to the country will mean that person can finally afford rent.

