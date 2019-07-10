Image: Getty

Today Harry, Meghan, Archie, Will, Kate, George, Charlotte, and the youngest one, Louis, all attended a charity polo match. Because they are royals, after all, and royals go to charity polo matches; it is a defining characteristic.

As the Daily Mail noted, the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, in which William and Harry faced off to fundraise for their various causes, was in fact Archie’s first real public appearance, since his christening was private (to some media disgruntlement). But the real story here is the appearance of the whole crew together, in common purpose, in a casual setting, getting along. Over at Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl pointed out that they haven’t done a joint engagement since October and reported:

The polo game that Prince William and Prince Harry played Wednesday has a purpose beyond just raising money for charity. Palace courtiers hope the joint appearance will finally put to rest rumors that the royal brothers have fallen out. The two dukes competed in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club, the first time the brothers have carried out a joint engagement since last October. The charity polo game is an opportunity for William and Harry to put on a show of unity amid persistent rumors that they are no longer close, sparked by Harry and Meghan’s decision to move out of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they are now raising baby Archie.

Hence, here are Meghan and Kate with Archie and Louis, conspicuously not fighting, just looking like any extended family on a sporty outing together.



Apparently the polo playing will continue over the coming months: “The dukes are playing polo in support of their charitable causes this summer. Work and family commitments however mean they cannot commit to as many matches as they used to,” a source told Nicholl. Hence they’ll only be playing in games that raise at least £1 million for their chosen charities. But of course the brothers were in fact facing off on the field, and if there ever are more stories about disagreements, these photos of them galloping down the field, looking like they’re on the verge of walloping each other, will prove very useful for illustration purposes.



Anyway, here is Charlotte looking like she is considering her mother’s instructions before discarding them in favor of the mischief she prefers to pursue.