Will Smith Says Fame Made His and Jada's Marriage Problems Worse

No marriage in America has been discussed more in recent weeks than that of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, particularly after their record-breaking Red Table sit-down to discuss Pinkett-Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina.



But entanglemania isn’t over yet. A source has told People that the couple’s marital problems were exacerbated by their fame, and that Smith felt “more of the pressure” to make their marriage work:

“They’re two different people trying to make it, and on top of it there’s this huge spotlight on them,” says the source. “People are always going to grow and change, but most don’t have the world watching their every move while they do that.”

I don’t know how anyone stays with the same person for 23 years, probably because I am a cynical child of messy divorce whose belief in love died while I was still in braces. But to maintain a healthy marriage while the world clutches its chest and declares you “#couplegoals” every time you leave the damn house together? Exhausting.

Still, a friend told the magazine that despite it all, Pinkett Smith never stopped loving her husband:

“She would be the first person to admit marriage is hard work, but she will always love Will,” says the friend. “Even when they haven’t been together, Jada always spoke of her marriage as something special.”

She must love him. There would be no other reason to put up with all this! [People]

Chrissy Teigen has blocked more than a million Twitter users in attempt to weed out the “sick psychopaths” obsessed with the idea that she was linked to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims about Teigen’s alleged ties to Epstein and his alleged co-abuser, Ghislaine Maxwell, center on the unsubstantiated claims that Teigen is listed on the flight logs connected to Epstein’s private plane.

In response to one Twitter idiot on July 8, Teigen points out that “if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this ‘manifest’, I’d be a victim.” (The idiot was undeterred, tweeting “Yesss you finally admitted you were on the flight. Now you’re just playing the ‘victim’ card conveniently.”)

Yesterday, Teigen tweeted that if Twitter doesn’t do something about the onslaught of harassment she’s facing, she’s going to quit the platform. Chrissy, what are you waiting for!? Go! Now!! [Page Six]

