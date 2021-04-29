Will and Kate Mark 10 Years of Marriage with a Beautiful Ralph Lauren Ad of a Video

Screenshot : Kensington Palace

To mark the 10 th wedding anniversary for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace has released a beautifully shot video of Will, Kate, and the kids frolicking around the grounds of Amner Hall, their home in Norfolk. Folks, I’m calling it: the monarchy has entered its influencer era. Or maybe the royals are the original influencers? Either way!

The 40-second video, filmed last autumn, looks like a Ralph Lauren ad—or maybe Christian Mingle?—and I’m dangerously close to purchasing a Barbour jacket after watching it. Except, of course, what they’re touting is the wholesomeness and stability of the monarchy itself. Hence it’s also the most Victoria and Albert thing I’ve ever seen—from a couple that is very Victoria and Albert in their public- image creation—portraying the future king and queen and their children in utter domestic bliss. No nannies, no crowns, just giggles and toasted marshmallows and frankly adorable children. Live, laugh, love, reign!