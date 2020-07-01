Wigging Out During the Pandemic

I have very nice hair. Coveted hair sometimes! Hair that people make a “big deal” about. Once, when my hair was down my back, all black and very long, a woman stopped her car mid-traffic in downtown Washington, D.C. to ask me what products I used. I told her whatever my stylist uses because I’m too lazy to do my own very thick, very “I do what I want to do” frizzy hair.

Speaking of lazy...

The early days of the pandemic really brought out my inner sloth, as evident in the video above, where I lazily throw together my morning routine— which includes face-washing and spot correctors, but also, you know, cosplay wigs, because I couldn’t see my stylist in New York’s Flatiron District. (What an appropriate place to get a blowout.) Since I shot this pandemic beauty diary, I’ve cleaned up a little and pulled it together and started doing my own hair again, meaning all my wigs are presently chillin’ and not on my head. But this was a great, fun distraction in the early days, as I needed one, badly.

Watch as I try on my many colorful wigs and talk about beauty above.