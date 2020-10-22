Why Did Blake Lively Draw Heels On Her Feet For An Instagram Post About Voting?

Screenshot : Instagram

Plantation wedding haver Blake Lively has voted. Ryan Reynolds, her husband, has also voted. Presumably , she walked into her early polling place with shoes on. So I’m perplexed why, exactly, she had to draw some on herself in this Instagram post about the process.

Lively’s artistic endeavor was first clocked on Twitter, where eagle-eyed detectives spotted the quandary happening around her feet. Had others not noticed it, I probably would have missed it entirely, as I tend to spend my time doing everything but looking at these people’s feet:

I mean... those look painted on, right? Here, I’ve zoomed in really close, and marked a few key points:

My main evidence that Lively, or her social media manager, painted shoes on her relies mostly on what’s happening with the toes. If you look closely, the ends of her toes have been cut off, because whoever drew these heels on didn’t pay close enough attention. The straps don’t connect, nor does the side of the heel look very realistic.



In total, I spent approximately ten minutes po ring over Lively’s feet, until she copped to the paint job on Instagram stories:



I’m genuinely befuddled at why anyone would paint shoes on themselves. I am also not a person who probably has my feet on a million scandalizing websites about famous women’s feet. Perhaps Lively was being considerate to all the internet menaces rushing to update their feet picture archives. How generous of her!

