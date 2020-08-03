Who Y'all Waving At?

Image : Steve Nesius ( AP )

Surprise bitch, bet you thought you’d seen the last of me with the end of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup. The good news is, there are so many more women’s games to get us all through the coming months. The bad news is that the New York Liberty’s future Hall of Famer (I know it’s early but I’m calling it) Sabrina Ionescu rolled her ankle on Friday during a match against the Atlanta Dream, and will be out until she is fully healed. If anyone has a left ankle they do not need, please DM the Liberty for shipping details.

Since their return on July 25, the WNBA has been hosting packed triple headers every weekend, putting on full display the talent of the WNBA and their work to bring more attention to Black Lives Matter and #SayHerName. Despite all of the time off because of the global pandemic, the players are sharp as ever—especially the rookies hungry to make an impression.

What surprised me the most in viewing these games is how friendly everyone seems to be. Despite the high level of competition, players are still taking a moment out to be courteous and greet each other warmly. For example, this joyous, full- spread wave hello from Bella Alarie.

(Left to Right) Dallas Wings’ Bella Alarie and Las Vegas Aces’ Dearica Hamby Image : Steve Nesius ( AP )

You’d think they’d be too busy for any niceties, but these natural-born multitaskers can do it all at the same time, even while running at full speed.

(Left to Right) Las Vegas Aces’ Lindsay Allen, Dallas Wings’ Tyasha Harris, Las Vegas Aces’ Kayla McBride Image : Steve Nesius ( AP )

Although not being as proficient in basketball as other sports, I did wonder sometimes who exactly these players were waving to, if no fans were present?

Who is Jackie Young waving at? Image : Steve Nesius ( AP )

Sadly, the amount of time spent in isolation and in the wubble at IMG Academy has made socializing incredibly difficult for some players, who initially struggled to really nail their greetings.

Bella Alarie tries to make a friend, fails Image : Steve Nesius ( AP )

Certainly, Kayla Thornton of the Dallas Wings had the best wave, employing the double-hand method to ensure the message of “H ello, I’m here” got through to Blake Dietrick.

