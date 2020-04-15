Who Will Buy the Car Seat From Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats' Video for $12,000 on eBay?

Screenshot : eBay

Last night, while battling an increasingly familiar bout of insomnia, I spent about an hour scouring eBay for bootleg country music t-shirts. After acquiring a really great Shania Twain tee with incorrect tour dates a few years back, unlicensed merch has become something of a petty obsession. Anyway, in my search for the perfect “Garth Brook” top, I stumbled upon something glorious: the leather car seat from Carrie Underwood’s best song ever, “Before He Cheats,” the very same found in “his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive” that she “carved” her “name” into, is for sale. For $12,000 (or $500 a month for two years, which is more than my student loan repayments), this piece of country-pop history could be owned.



It is rare that music memorabilia excites me, but this is very fucking cool and probably deserves to be placed in Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or at least one of the really good Hard Rock Cafés. (Not New York, but London or Orlando.) But what if it isn’t real? Somehow, that might be even better than someone auctioning off the official seat. But it’s too easy to be skeptical and for once, I’m choosing to be a believer. The resemblance is uncanny:

Screenshot : Arista Nashville

According to the item’s description, written entirely in caps-locked comic sans and partnered with a good chunk of the “Before He Cheats” Wikipedia page copied and pasted, “This is the actual truck seat used in the video with Carrie’s name carved into the back, a heart with an arrow through it is carved into the headrest and it is also signed by Carrie Underwood. It comes with a letter of authenticity stating that this is the actual truck seat from the video and it is Carrie Underwood’s signature.” I believe it. Some very rich and/or financially irresponsible person will purchase it. And lucky them. For the rest of us, the song still bangs.