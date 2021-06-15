Who Wants to Talk About Bennifer With Me?

Image : Vince Bucci ( Getty Images )

Jezebel dot com is officially a Bennifer site , as the entire newsroom, including me, has been utterly sucked into the ongoing circus production around their burgeoning new love. It’s the only thing I want to talk about anymore? Speaking of talking, apparently, he’s met and has talked to her children!

People reports that nefarious tipsters around the couple have spilled the beans on Ben Affleck’s “relationship” with Jennifer Lopez’s children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, with who she shares custody alongside ex-Marc Anthony. The “source” says: “They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It’s very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn’t looked this happy for a long time.” They add that “Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together” at a recent family outing at Nobu. “The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing.”

Ben seemed great! Did everyone hear that! Ben seemed great.

Well, that’s enough Bennifer news for now. My doctor has recommended I find something to fixate on in the off hours between People exclusives on their every move. I agree I need to supplement this new obsession with something—but what, really, is there? Bennifer is all there is. Everything is Bennifer.

I’m OK with it!

People has had quite a scoop- filled Tuesday. In an interview with iCarly sensation Miranda Cosgrove, the former tween superstar said of the upcoming revival:

“I feel when I was little and people would call me a role model, I think it always was really flattering, but it’s also scary because when you’re a little kid and someone’s calling you a role model, it’s like, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to let anyone down.’ But you also aren’t fully formed and you don’t really know how to be a role model. So there are nice things about it but it’s also challenging.”



She adds that this time around, Paramount+ has given her access to the editing room.

“I’m getting to help edit all the episodes. I’ve never edited anything in my life. So just even seeing all the behind the scenes things, even talking to the set designers from the very start, figuring all that out and seeing how they put the sets together. These are all things that I’ve never done before. So it’s just been a real learning process and I’ve really enjoyed every second of it.”

Contrary to her time as a child star, Cosgrove also says she feels like she’s “gotten better at speaking up for myself” on set. She also has no regrets, telling People: “I wouldn’t say I have any regrets because I am really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and I do think even hard stuff makes you who you are.”



Jennifer Aniston wished Courteney Cox a happy birthday. Happy birthday from me too!

I just think this is sweet.



