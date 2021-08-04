Jennifer Aniston is a woman who is famous for drinking water and being in a TV show most people have probably seen at least once, which means she has all sorts of friends—get it, friends—with a variety of questionable opinions. Apparently, that even includes anti-vaxxers. Wow! Who would have guessed.

Advertisement

In InStyle’s September cover story, Aniston opened up about the perils of being a person who associates with rich people in Los Angeles. Namely, an actor:



“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

So, my question is... were they her friends? I’m not really sure what she might mean by “weekly routine” here, short of employees. Or maybe that’s just the new L.A. slogan for lifehacking your interpersonal relationships. From here on out, everyone is just a part of my “weekly routine.” It certainly broadens the already vague category of “acquaintances.”



Jen added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.” Stick to your guns, Jen! Maybe even do a PSA... I’m sure there are people out there who might be persuaded by that. I’m making no claims, but there has to be an overlap between Friends fans and anti-vaxxers, right?