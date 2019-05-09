Image: Getty

Anna Delvey (née Anna Sorokin) was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison on Thursday for bamboozling friends, hotels, and banks with her web of lies about how rich she was, stealing more than $200,000 from various people and businesses, according to the New York Times. Judge Diane Kiesel also ordered that Delvey pay almost $199,000 in restitution as well as a $24,000 fine.

Kiesel offered this metaphor for Delvey’s journey since moving to New York in 2014: Delvey’s lawyers said their client was just trying to make it the city, like in that Frank Sinatra song, “New York, New York.”. Kiesel was not moved. “I heard Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Blinded by the Light,’” she said, according to BuzzFeed News. “She was blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City.”

I don’t see the connection, exactly; a more apt Bruce Springsteen song might be “Dancing in the Dark,” whose narrator kicks off the song with “Man I’m just tired and bored with myself,” which is as good a reason as any to scam over any doofus you can, or “Thunder Road,” in which Bruce concludes “This is a town full of losers,” which could be how she felt about all the people she scammed. It should be clear, though, that Springsteen would never grift.