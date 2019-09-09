Photo: Backgrid, Party City

Despite a lifetime spent swapping between wigs and identities, Katy Perry has never owned a clown costume it would seem. Until now! The singer was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend sneaking out of a strip mall with a barely concealed clown costume peeking out from her shopping bags. But despite her nondescript sunglasses and pastel windbreaker ensemble, her covert excursion was foiled by the paparazzi. What exactly was she trying to hide? Thankfully, I’m the nosiest person currently employed by Jezebel—so let’s find out!



A few adjustments in Photoshop reveal a woman in a red wig with a tiny umbrella, as well as “#549.” I knew the latter was a SKU-like number immediately (having worked in retail like most liberal arts graduates.) Googling it turned up a few options, notably: “Adult Clown Girl Costume” from Party City. As the description reads:

Make ‘em laugh in this fun loving Clown Girl Costume! Big top ready Clown Girl Costume features a big top polka dot circus dress with colorful pockets, silky ruffled hem, and attached red bloomers.

An apt description—consider me laughing and she hasn’t even worn it yet! I called around to a few Los Angeles Party City stores to inquire. The costume, coincidentally, was in stock at all but the West Los Angeles location where Perry was likely spotted purchasing it. (She lives in nearby Beverly Hills.)

Despite my efforts to secure the identity of the costume, the question remains: where will she wear this brand new Party City clown costume? Her infamous bathroom burger photoshoot at the Met Gala suggests we might be seeing it on a red carpet. Or it’s an elaborate sex game with fiancée Orlando Bloom. While promoting his new show Carnival Row, he opened up about his “blessed” sex life with the pop star:

“I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it’s a way to connect, it’s a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you’re blessed, right?”

Carnivals frequently employ clowns. And perhaps he picked up an attraction to them while filming the show’s many sex scenes—a good way to stimulate intimacy between famous people in a deranged sort of way. But if it is indeed a sex thing, where will the umbrella come into play? Leave your guesses in the comments below!