Queen Elizabeth II lives in a palace and spends her weekends and summer vacations in castles. She’s got a garage full of golden carriages and a dragon’s horde worth of jewels. But where’s her money come from? Is it even her money?

In the latest installment of our continuing series on the intricacies of the royal family, I will attempt to make sense of the many funding sources that float Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs, and all the rest of the Windsors to varying degrees. How rich are they? Let’s just say that despite the sheer size of Buckingham Palace, they probably aren’t worried about paying the electric bill every month.