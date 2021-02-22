What's Up With 'Kris Jenner Skincare'?

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

I’m going to cut right to it: Kris Jenner filed a trademark application for “Kris Jenner Skincare,” among other similar trademarks, on February 10, Page Six reports. The question then is, like, why on earth would she want to do that?



It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has her own beauty brand, KKW Beauty, as does her sister Kylie, with an eponymous line of lip kits and other skincare products herself. Kourtney also has a beauty “website,” Poosh, Khloé has her jeans... and so what does that leave for Kris? Well, her children seem to be the primary beauty brand in her life, so on top of the managerial fees and executive producer checks from NBC-Universal each time Keeping Up With the Kardashians gets syndicated or sold in a new territory, I guess her own personalized brand would be the final step on her staircase to heaven.

There’s also the possibility that the trademark applications are a bait-and-switch —it wouldn’t be the first time! In 2018, multiple outlets reported that Khloé had filed her own trademarks for “KOKO Kollection,” and believed the enfant terrible would launch her own flagship. Soon after, however, the trademarks were laundered through Kylie Cosmetics as a capsule collection of the same name. Fitting, since Kylie Cosmetics is where most other dreams in this family go to die.