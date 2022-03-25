Rihanna’s left hand has been quite literally shining bright with a diamond recently, but she hasn’t publicly confirmed if she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are getting ready to say, “I do.”
Earlier this week, Rih was seen in Los Angeles by paparazzi who asked her if she’s engaged to A$AP. She quickly quipped back: “This old ring? You act like you ain’t never seen this ring.”
As much as it’s an honor to even be gaslit by Rihanna, we have questions. Page Six notes that the diamond is “a Sloan Solitaire ring from Briony Raymond” that Rihanna has worn before, but never on that specific finger. So, why wear it on that finger now?
Sure, she could absolutely be trolling us—if I were a celebrity and I wanted to flirt with a little mischievous press, maybe I’d do the same! Starting some innocuous drama can be fun! But considering Rih just announced mere weeks ago that she’s pregnant, the timing feels a little... interesting.
- Kim Kardashian admitted that her next big dream is to open a “successful law firm.” We can see it now, Kimmy: The law offices of Kardashian, Smith, & Wollensky. [Vogue Hong Kong]
- Nancy Pelosi eats the same breakfast I have when I wake up violently hungover except she has it... every day? [People]
- Doja Cat had a bit of a Twitter meltdown and said she’s quitting music. [Pop Crave]
- Prayers up for Teresa Giudice. [Page Six]
- Ice-T’s Twitter presence is often a gift, but this week his “anecdote” about being robbed at a gas station may have just taken the cake. [Twitter]
- Some Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorce tea: Maloney isn’t interested in giving spousal support to Tom. [E! Online]
- In case you wanted to know, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s baby is apparently the “happiest, chillest baby.” [US Magazine]