What Is Your Shame Hoard?

Image : Getty

As the coronavirus, also known by its fancy name COVID-19, spreads through the country like wildfire, people are hoarding assorted goods like mini preppers in the making.



Beans! Toilet paper! Large quantities of bottled water, for some reason! Photos of empty grocery stores have gone viral as people continue to panic buy and media outlets publish lists of goods to purchase, like canned goods and medicine (ever heard of it?), for those preparing for a quarantine. But I already know that canned chicken noodle soup and Tylenol is what you buy in a situation like this. What I really want to know is: what are you shame hoarding?

Advertisement

Basically, what is the frivolous thing you’re really stocking up on? Because I’m not buying this idea that everyone is sticking to the essentials. Do you have bags upon bags of Flaming Hot Cheetos in your basement? Shelves full of seasonal Reese’s cups? Did you buy a restaurant-sized case of rosé for your home? Did you, like me, just remember you need to order more skincare products because skimping on a routine isn’t acceptable even in apocalyptic conditions?

Tell me. This is a no-shame zone, unless you say guns. Please don’t say guns.