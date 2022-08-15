The answer to the question posed in the headline of this post is probably, “Nothing.” And yet! We’ve been here before: The rumor mill groans as it starts up once again. We sit in disbelief as whispers about Pete Davidson and a new, mega-famous, seemingly unlikely woman start to intensify in volume. It happened with Ariana Grande, which turned out to be true and pushed Davidson’s fame into the stratosphere. It happened with Kim Kardashian, which also turned out to be true, much to Kanye West’s torture.



And now, it’s happening with Martha Stewart.

It started innocently. A sarcastic...ish tweet suggested budding romance between Stewart and Davidson in a picture of them posing together in April at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner (alongside Kardashian) while Stewart clutches Davidson’s hand.

Advertisement

Cute, right? Well, maybe sexy, too. Stewart has been doing press for her restaurant in Las Vegas and the Daily Mail claims to have asked “if she might be Pete’s next celebrity girlfriend” in an interview. Without seeing the full transcripts, it’s hard to say exactly how that question was asked and answered, but perhaps tellingly, missing in the Mail’s write up is the word “no.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” the Mail reports as Stewart’s reply. Hm, that could be platonic...or kinky. We don’t know! Ask again later, says the proverbial Magic 8 Ball.

Stewart continued:



He is a charming boy who is finding his way...I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.

Advertisement

Well, that makes all of us, now. More soon, please, Martha.

And now, a moment of Zen from Doja Cat:

Advertisement

That concludes today’s moment of Zen.