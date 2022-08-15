The answer to the question posed in the headline of this post is probably, “Nothing.” And yet! We’ve been here before: The rumor mill groans as it starts up once again. We sit in disbelief as whispers about Pete Davidson and a new, mega-famous, seemingly unlikely woman start to intensify in volume. It happened with Ariana Grande, which turned out to be true and pushed Davidson’s fame into the stratosphere. It happened with Kim Kardashian, which also turned out to be true, much to Kanye West’s torture.
And now, it’s happening with Martha Stewart.
It started innocently. A sarcastic...ish tweet suggested budding romance between Stewart and Davidson in a picture of them posing together in April at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner (alongside Kardashian) while Stewart clutches Davidson’s hand.
Cute, right? Well, maybe sexy, too. Stewart has been doing press for her restaurant in Las Vegas and the Daily Mail claims to have asked “if she might be Pete’s next celebrity girlfriend” in an interview. Without seeing the full transcripts, it’s hard to say exactly how that question was asked and answered, but perhaps tellingly, missing in the Mail’s write up is the word “no.”
“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” the Mail reports as Stewart’s reply. Hm, that could be platonic...or kinky. We don’t know! Ask again later, says the proverbial Magic 8 Ball.
Stewart continued:
He is a charming boy who is finding his way...I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.
Well, that makes all of us, now. More soon, please, Martha.
And now, a moment of Zen from Doja Cat:
That concludes today’s moment of Zen.
- After days of reports of her death, Anne Heche was taken off life support Sunday and is officially dead at 53. [New York Times]
- Director-actor Denise Dowse is dead at 64. [CNN]
- Soap star Robyn Griggs is dead at 49. [Deadline]
- Horse Whisperer author Nicholas Evans is dead at 72. [Variety]
- Jennifer Lopez has weighed in on the Britney Spears/Kevin Federline feud. (“#StayStrong”) [Twitter]
- Josh Peck has weighed in on Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. (“Incredibly brave”) [Entertainment Tonight]
- Padma Lakshmi weighs in on ex-husband Salman Rushdie’s recovery from his stabbing. (“Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare.”) [Twitter]
- The Chicks have weighed in on the death of Olivia Newton John. (Live “Hopelessly Devoted to You” cover.) [People]
- Mariah Carey’s Atlanta home was burglarized, but we don’t know what they got or who they were. [Page Six]