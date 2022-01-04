Since September 1, abortion has been effectively banned after six weeks of pregnancy in Texas. Texas bill SB 8 deputizes private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion after six weeks for at least $10,000 in damages. The threat of financial ruin has meant that clinics are complying with the law, even though it contradicts the holdings of Roe v. Wade.

By not blocking the law on the two occasions it could’ve done so, the Supreme Court blessed this devious scheme and invited other states to follow suit. So far, lawmakers in five states have either pre-filed or introduced Texas-style abortion bans at or before six weeks of pregnancy.

The copycat bills could wreak havoc on the lives of people seeking abortions—people who live in a country without guaranteed healthcare, paid sick or parental leave, or guaranteed childcare and one that hasn’t raised the minimum wage since 2009. States banning abortion at six weeks will mean being forced to carry a pregnancy to term for a not-insignificant number of people. The bills also perform a neat trick of making, say, a 15-week abortion ban seem almost reasonable by comparison. The Supreme Court heard a case last month involving a Mississippi 15-week ban in which the state explicitly asked the court to overturn Roe but if not, just uphold its ban, pretty please.

Here is a list of states attempting to copy the Texas abortion ban and where those bills are in the process. (Reminder that, if signed into law, the bills will face legal challenges and will not take effect immediately.)

Alabama

Bill number and what it would do: House Bill 23 would ban abortions after the detection of cardiac activity in an embryo, or after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The latest: HB 23 was pre-filed on December 7, 2021, and has not yet been voted on. The legislative session begins on January 11.

Arkansas

Bill number and what it would do: Senate Bill 13 would ban abortion after an egg is fertilized, which is about two weeks before a missed period and before an embryo even implants in the uterus—amounting to a total abortion ban. Notably, the state borders Texas and some Texans have sought abortions in Arkansas since September. If SB 13 goes into effect, it could shrink access in the region even further.

The latest: SB 13 was pre-filed on December 7, 2021, and failed a vote to be considered during a December special session on tax cuts. It will likely be reintroduced in the regular session, which starts on February 14.

Florida

Bill number and what it would do: House Bill 167 would prohibit abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, or after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The latest: HB 167 was pre-filed on September 29, 2021, and has not yet been voted on. The legislative session begins on January 11.

Missouri

Bill number and what it would do: House Bill 1987 would prohibit abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, or after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill would also limit funding to Planned Parenthood, which operates the state’s only abortion clinic in St. Louis.

The latest: HB 1987 was pre-filed on December 16, 2021, and has not yet been voted on. The legislative session begins on January 5.

Ohio

Bill number and what it would do: House Bill 480 would, like the Arkansas bill, ban abortion after an egg is fertilized.

The latest: HB 480 was introduced on November 2, 2021, and has not yet been voted on during the current legislative session, which began on January 3.

This post will be updated as states introduce and vote on Texas-style bills.