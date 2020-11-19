Black Friday Is Almost Here!
A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

We're Talking With the White Board Queen, Rep. Katie Porter, On Instagram Live at 1 p.m. EST

afitts
Alexis Sobel Fitts
Filed to:rep. katie porter
rep. katie porterkatie portercaliforniawhiteboards
Illustration for article titled Were Talking With the White Board Queen, Rep. Katie Porter, On Instagram Live at 1 p.m. EST
Graphic: Jezebel (Photos: Getty Images

Congresswoman Katie Porter is known as much for her incisive flaying of people like Ben Carson and Mark Zuckerberg as her plain discussion of visionary policies. I’ll be talking with Congresswoman Porter on Instagram Live about a number of things, including her Jezebel Op-Ed. 

Join us at 1 p.m. on Jezebel’s Instagram for a free-ranging chat, where I will hopefully not be roasted by whiteboard!

Alexis Sobel Fitts

Deputy editor, Jezebel

DISCUSSION

weeptalker
chocolate covered raisons d'être

Not on IG so I hope some kind of transcript will be available here later on. Katie Porter is one of the people this country can be proud of in these dark days.