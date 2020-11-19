We're Talking With the White Board Queen, Rep. Katie Porter, On Instagram Live at 1 p.m. EST

Congresswoman Katie Porter is known as much for her incisive flaying of people like Ben Carson and Mark Zuckerberg as her plain discussion of visionary policies. I’ll be talking with Congresswoman Porter on Instagram Live about a number of things, including her Jezebel Op-Ed.
Join us at 1 p.m. on Jezebel’s Instagram for a free-ranging chat, where I will hopefully not be roasted by whiteboard!
DISCUSSION
Not on IG so I hope some kind of transcript will be available here later on. Katie Porter is one of the people this country can be proud of in these dark days.