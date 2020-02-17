Wendy Williams Just Can't Stop Making Awful 'Jokes'

Image : Getty

Wendy Williams appears to have made a highly tasteless joke about the death of celebrity therapist Amie Harwick, who was also The Price is Right host Drew Carey’s former fiancée.



Harwick died early Saturday morning after she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend (not Carey), which caused her to fall from a third-floor balcony.

According to People,

While discussing Harwick’s deadly fall, Williams told the audience that she was “killed not by Drew.” However, the segment quickly turned sour when Williams said, “Come on down!” — the famous phrase Carey uses on game show The Price Is Right. Williams also tilted her head from looking upward down to the floor, seemingly referencing Harwick’s fall. In response, the audience remained quiet as Williams awkwardly continued the conversation.

The comment comes just a couple days after Williams apologized for transphobic comments she made on Thursday.

Following her death, detectives learned that Harwick had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, which had since expired. Officers also found evidence of a struggle and forced entry to the home. A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.