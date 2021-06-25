Wendy Williams Implies Da Brat Hit on Her; Da Brat Is Having None of It

Screenshot : The Wendy Williams Show

Here’s a fun treat for Pride: Wendy Williams getting absolutely, unmistakably, can’t-show-my-face-in-this-particular-all-ladies-establishment-ly shot down by Da Brat.



The recently out rapper shared a somewhat testy exchange on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday. She was there to promote her upcoming WEtv reality show Brat Loves Judy, which will focus on Brat’s relationship with entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. Before Brat’s interview, during the episode’s Hot Topics segment, Williams suggested that Da Brat had hit on her via text, calling her “hit game” strong. “[She was] like, ‘So whatchu doin’?’ I’m like, ‘Da Brat, I’m minding my own business. What do you mean?’ ‘Is you alone?’ Oh she tried it. Oh please! I said, ‘Look here, Brat, we are friends. Like, I’m a girl who’s your friend, that’s it.’”

The thing about telling stories about people who will share the screen with you in minutes is that it incentivizes said people to refute your account, which Brat promptly did.

“The last time we talked and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you,” Da Brat said. “I love you but I ain’t never been attracted to you, girl.”

Then Williams asked if Da Brat would like her if she were gay. “No,” said Da Brat, pointing out that she’s already in a relationship. She called Williams “fly but not for me.” Williams pressed, asking if Da Brat would be into her if she were single. That’s a no as well. “I mean, I love you, but I wouldn’t want to get with you like that, Wendy.”

And there was more denial on the way. Williams also suggested that her routine speculation on Da Brat’s sexuality prior to her coming out was useful in her process.

Nope! “Girl, you were never part of my process, not until I was ready to reveal anything did anybody know anything, and when I did it, that’s when I let the world know,” Da Brat replied. “Back in the day it wasn’t cool. You couldn’t do that. Ellen [DeGeneres] lost her job, her show. Back in the day you could not do that, but thank God it’s different now. And I get to live out loud and live in my truth.”

In said truth, Williams must settle to play the role of spectator. Happy Pride!