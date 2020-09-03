ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

We Know Colleges Are Fucking Up Covid-19, Send Jezebel Your Tips

estherxlwang
Esther Wang
Filed to:tips
tipscollegecovid-19
2
Save
Illustration for article titled We Know Colleges Are Fucking Up Covid-19, Send Jezebel Your Tips
Image: Vasha Hunt (AP)

As college campuses have reopened across the country, with extremely predictable results, we want to hear from college students directly. What’s happening on your campus?

Advertisement

Is your bungling university administration hiding something? Is there an outbreak at your school? Are your fellow students behaving badly? Are you behaving badly? Is your experience back on campus more akin to Fyre Fest? Have you tested positive and are you being asked by your school officials to quarantine at home, despite public health officials warning that is the last thing anybody should do?

Get in touch and share your tips and stories. You can email me at esther.wang@jezebel.com, or more securely at estherxlwang@protonmail.com.

Esther Wang

Senior reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

An Ode to USA Network

This Is a Story About Abortion, No One Will Read It

All the Juiciest, Strangest, Most Revealing Bits From the New Memoir By Melania's Former BFF

Chasten Buttigieg Is Serving Life in the Prison of Other People's Opinions

DISCUSSION