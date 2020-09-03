We Know Colleges Are Fucking Up Covid-19, Send Jezebel Your Tips

Image : Vasha Hunt ( AP )

As college campuses have reopened across the country, with extremely predictable results, we want to hear from college students directly. What’s happening on your campus?



Is your bungling university administration hiding something? Is there an outbreak at your school? Are your fellow students behaving badly? Are you behaving badly? Is your experience back on campus more akin to Fyre Fest? Have you tested positive and are you being asked by your school officials to quarantine at home, despite public health officials warning that is the last thing anybody should do?

Get in touch and share your tips and stories. You can email me at esther.wang@jezebel.com, or more securely at estherxlwang@protonmail.com.

