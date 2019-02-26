Last week, the New York Times reported that apparently very hungry Senator Amy Klobuchar reprimanded one of her aides for dropping a fork that she was going to use to eat a salad. She then used a comb from her purse as a replacement utensil, before demanding that the aide clean it off when she was finished.

I’m not sure why Senator Klobuchar would not just use her fingers, and I’m certain that she did not wash her comb before using it to chow down on some leafy greens. Hygiene aside, Jezebel decided to investigate just how effective Klobuchar’s method could be. Watch the video for the results.