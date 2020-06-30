A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Was This a Goal or Nah?

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Filed to:thighlights
thighlightsnwslNational Women's Soccer LeagueUtah RoyalsHouston Dash
1
Illustration for article titled Was This a Goal or Nah?
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

Today’s thighlight is all about controversy, the lifeblood of any sport. In an intense game between the Houston Dash and the Utah Royals, a miscarriage of justice took place: After scoring two goals, Rachel Daly of the Dash shot what should have been her third goal, known as a hat trick, when a single player scores three goals in a single game.

Illustration for article titled Was This a Goal or Nah?
Screenshot: NWSL

The Royals goalkeeper dropped the ball, kicked it, and Daly blocked it with her thigh (or vagina, it’s hard to tell), maneuvering the ball back towards the goal and getting it in with the smoothest of touches.

But alas, the referee called no goal, robbing Daly of her hat trick. According to the ref, the ball was not in play when she shot the goal, even though the ball clearly hit the ground and was in play. Daly, of course, pushed back on the call and, in a video posted on the Houston Dash Twitter account, she can be seen saying, “She dropped the ball.” Couldn’t agree more!

Despite the utter robbery that took place on the pitch, Houston got that third goal thanks to Shea Groom which should have led to a win for Houston. But in the last few minutes of the game Tziarra King said, “Not today,” and scored her first professional goal with nothing but her forehead. The game ended in a draw which is nice because everyone wins. Sort of.

Tziarra King scores her first professional goal with the Utah Royals
Tziarra King scores her first professional goal with the Utah Royals
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)

So was it a goal or nah? (Yah it was.)

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

