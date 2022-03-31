Wanda Sykes spoke out on Chris Rock’s behalf this week, continuing the seemingly endless saga of discussing The Slap.



Advertisement

On Wednesday Sykes appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that Rock had approached her at an Oscars afterparty at the home of Guy Oseary.

“As soon as I walked up, the first thing he said to me was, ‘I am so sorry. It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a good job. I’m so sorry this is going to be about this,’” Sykes told DeGeneres. “That’s who Chris is.”

Sykes made up the triumvirate of hosts for the 2022 Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, though she expressed to DeGeneres that—above all—she “just felt so awful for my friend Chris” after witnessing The Slap.

“It was sickening. I physically felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized by it. For [the Academy] to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award. I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This is just the wrong message,’ she said. “You assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that’s it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross. Plus, I wanted to be able to run out after he won and say, ‘Unfortunately Will couldn’t be here tonight.’”

As if the continuation of The Slap discourse was any indicator, the Academy is not done with Will Smith or The Slap and discipline for Smith just may becoming. For Rock’s part, outside of Sykes’ commentary, the only other public statement we’ve heard from him was a snippet from his comedy show on Wednesday night where he revealed he’s “still processing.”