Apparently, Fitzpatrick and Dennis—clearly a very prolific songwriter who’s also behind other chart-toppers like Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl”—briefly went steady in 2003, the same year she wrote “Toxic” (which was offered to Minogue first, then to Spears, for what it’s worth). While we’re here, let’s just revisit some of those lyrics, shall we?

With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride

You’re toxic, I’m slippin’ under

With a taste of a poison paradise

I’m addicted to you

Don’t you know that you’re toxic?

And I love what you do

Don’t you know that you’re toxic?

Yeah, this guy—who reportedly met Dennis when her labrador required treatment—really looks like he should wear a warning.

The vet has since been asked whether it was him that served as the subject for the song, to which he cheekily replied: “You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is written about me.” Oh...my god?

In other formerly toxic love news:

Mary Louise Parker says she’s happy for ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts who just tied the knot on June 10.

“I honestly, of course, wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father,” Parker told the Guardian. “I’m happy they found each other.”

If you didn’t know, Parker wrote about their breakup—Crudup infamously left a very pregnant Parker for his then-24-year-old co-star, Claire Danes—in her memoir, excerpted by Jezebel in 2015.

“I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe,” she reflected of the time in Dear Mr. You.

Well, Parker might be the bigger person, but I’m not. Dear Mr. Crudup: You still suck!