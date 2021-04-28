Wait... A Real Housewives Extra Is Running For Mayor of NYC?

Sonja Morgan exclusively revealed to Page Six Wednesday that she will not vote for one-season Real Housewives of New York extra Barbara Kavovit in the city’s mayoral race. Um... excuse me?
Hold on a minute, I need to make sure I read that correctly.
In news I most likely deleted from my brain, Kavovit announced her bid for mayor in January, announcing at the time: “I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead. It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it.”
Here’s what she is up to on Instagram:
In an interview with Page Six, former co-star Morgan said: “I mean, I think Barbara has other things to take care of other than other people, you know, that’s just my humble opinion.” What exactly are those other things... other than... other people, Miss Morgan? I mean, her fashions could probably use some work, same as when she very briefly appeared on Real Housewives of New York as an extra. This is not to say Morgan has good taste in politicians. We’re talking about a former billionaire’s wife after all. Here’s what she had to say about the slimy dirtbags of New York’s mayoral past:
“I want someone that really loves this city and that goes for our governor as well… I miss Bloomberg. I miss Mayor Koch. I miss Dinkins. We need somebody with gumption and grit. Who’s not in it for the glory or the money or the book deal.”
Bloomberg? KOCH? That’s enough opinions from Real Housewives stars about politics for now.
Willow Smith is polyamorous, and told Red Table Talk all about it, much to Gammy’s chagrin, from the looks of it. She explained in Wednesday’s episode:
“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’ That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”
She added that “most people are practicing monogamy because they feel like they have no other choice.”
DISCUSSION
Ooh this should set off a few interesting debates.
I’m personally a fan of monogamy (I have quite a few friends in open/poly/other types of relationships, and as someone whose defining characteristic is laziness, it looks and sounds fucking exhausting) but I do think that most people don’t really examine what they really want and what the alternatives might be, so her statement isn’t entirely incorrect.
My bigger issue with pushier proponents of non-traditional relationships are when they start trying to claim that polyamory is more natural or that anyone is a monogamous relationship is denying their true wants and desires. As if anyone who chooses something different from themselves must simply not really understand how life works. Those people are just assholes.