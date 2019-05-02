It seems like Vivica A. Fox has done it all. The actor, producer, and author has managed to maintain a successful career in Hollywood all while establishing business ventures and expanding her presence to daytime TV.

In her memoir, Every Day I’m Hustling, released in April 2018, Fox details her ups and downs on her path to success. Last week, she stopped by Jezebel to share advice on dealing with toxic relationships, sex, and, of course, social media.



“Sex is very important in a relationship but it shouldn’t be the complete relationship,” says Fox. “ I think there is definitely a difference between having sex and making love.”