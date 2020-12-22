Viola Davis and Her Husband Soak Together in Their Jacuzzi Every Day

Photo : Daniel Boczarski / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Viola Davis knows how to unwind. In a recent interview, Davis revealed that she and her husband, actor and producer Julius Tennon, apparently take daily baths together just to talk and catch up.

Advertisement

“We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night ‘cause we get in the tub together and we soak in the tub and we talk.” Davis added, “sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!”

This romantic ritual sounds like something out of a Nora Ephron film, and also has me wondering how much less stressed I would be if I could hop in a jacuzzi every morning and then follow that up with a bath every night (life partner optional). And the couple isn’t just soaking in the suds, they’re also pampering each other!

Advertisement

“I give him facials,” Davis said. “And we just chat, chat, chat, and he’s just really sweet. Every single day we do that.”

I can only imagine that in order to sustain her bath habit, Viola Davis has accumulated a truly impressive number of bath bombs, oils, and soaps. Now that’s how to be rich! [People]

G/O Media may get a commission Free Shipping Sitewide at Atlas Coffee Club

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had to cancel their wedding this past June because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple says they aren’t in a rush to reschedule their nuptials.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all, so in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not gonna happen. Italy’s the worst place in the world.’ And we were gonna get married in Italy.”

Advertisement

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Lopez said that the couple has considered calling off the wedding entirely.

“We’ve talked about that, for sure. At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’ And it just comes down to personal … like, ‘What do you want to do?’”

Advertisement

Honestly, that makes sense! For regular people, a wedding is often an extra special event—we don’t often get the opportunity to gather all of our family and friends together for a celebration, and some people will save for years to afford their dream gathering. But for the rich and famous, black tie events and fancy parties are just a part of life.

Of course, a wedding has additional symbolism, but for a couple as rich and as famous as A-rod and J.Lo, it makes sense that wedding number two isn’t a requirement—especially when neither of them is new to marriage. And if they change their minds, I’m sure they can afford to fly their loved ones out for a ceremony literally anywhere around the world at any time. [Us Weekly]

Advertisement