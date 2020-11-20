Vanessa Hudgens's Pandemic Ferrari Goes Beep Beep!

Image : BACKGRID ( Backgrid )

Vanessa Hudgen’s bought a Ferrari to zoom around Los Angeles in. From what I’ve heard, it goes, “Beep beep!”

In photographs taken around Los Angeles, the Princess Switch 2: Switched Again actress took her new whip out for a spin, with friend GG Magree, who is like, a DJ or something. Photos obtained by Backgrid show the two stopping by Dogpound Gym, a West Hollywood hot spot for Victoria’s Secret models, before zooming off to grab some coffee.



By the looks of it, the thing goes fast. Vroom vroom!