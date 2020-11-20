Vanessa Hudgens's Pandemic Ferrari Goes Beep Beep!

Illustration for article titled Vanessa Hudgenss Pandemic Ferrari Goes Beep Beep!
Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

Vanessa Hudgen’s bought a Ferrari to zoom around Los Angeles in. From what I’ve heard, it goes, “Beep beep!”

In photographs taken around Los Angeles, the Princess Switch 2: Switched Again actress took her new whip out for a spin, with friend GG Magree, who is like, a DJ or something. Photos obtained by Backgrid show the two stopping by Dogpound Gym, a West Hollywood hot spot for Victoria’s Secret models, before zooming off to grab some coffee.

By the looks of it, the thing goes fast. Vroom vroom!

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

Just look at them go!

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

“Baby, let’s floor it.”

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

I like the way her head just barely peeks over the steering wheel.

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

“Out of my way, stupid truck!”

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

“Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, I bought a Ferrari in a pandemic.”

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

Please don’t text and drive Vanessa, unless you are parked, and maybe only to look for directions.

Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

When my friends and I get papped at the coffee shop, I too climb on the hood of my Ferrari and shake my ass for random passersby.

Illustration for article titled Vanessa Hudgenss Pandemic Ferrari Goes Beep Beep!
Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

In the immortal words of Charli XCX: “Bitches know they can’t catch me! Vroom vroom. Cute, sexy in my ride—sporty! Vroom vroom.”

