Image: Getty

For those of a certain age, the Disney Channel Original movie franchise, High School Musical, is almost like a cult phenomenon, birthing a generation that loves movies where people sing their feelings and fall in love—a dorky practice once only reserved for all of the Cancers and Leos in drama class. At its heart were Vanessa Hudgens (as hot nerd Gabriella Montez) and Zac Efron (who portrayed the athlete/actor Troy Bolton), who actually dated in real life during the time of filming. According to E!, Hudgens paid the Awards Chatter podcast a visit recently and said she totally loved loving Efron at that time, thank you very much:

“[The relationship] started off really organically. I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well... I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals, and I remember [Director] Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, ‘Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?’ I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do...and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilized me.”

It’s cute when television reflects reality!

[E!]

Advertisement

The jokes write themselves, I’m afraid. According to a caption on Instragram post on Patrick Schwarzenegger’s account, dad Arnold Schwarzenegger inspired him to give up the green after he showed up a “lil high to Easter brunch.” It reads:

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (more like 3ish )showed up lil high to Easter brunch... classic. My old man asked why... said “I dunno makes thing more fun”. He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else. Long story short... Haven’t smoked since then... just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol”

I love it.

Advertisement

[People]