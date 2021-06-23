Vanessa Bryant Has Reached a Settlement in Her Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Deaths of Gianna & Kobe Bryant

Image : Maddie Meyer ( Getty Images )

In February of this year, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company which owned and operated the helicopter that was carrying Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others when it crashed killing everyone on board. According to TMZ , Bryant and her lawyers have reached a settlement with Island Express, although the details are still confidential and awaiting sign-off from a judge.



Advertisement

While the Bryant family can put this one case behind them, there is still an open lawsuit against the LA County Sherriff’s Department. Bryant sued the Department after officers who responded to the crash allegedly took photos of the scene including the remains of the victims. The photos were then shared amongst officers, with one showing them to a woman at a bar where a bartender witnessed the exchange and called it into the Sherriff’s Department. Since then LA County has supported legislation that would make it illegal for officers to take personal photos at a crime scene. [TMZ]

Michael B. Jordan apparently launched a rum brand and is now unlaunching it due to some issues with the name. The rum, which Jordan and his partners named “ J’Ouvert,” was not well received after Nicki Minaj and other fans of Jordan explained that the name was culturally appropriative.

J’Ouvert is a festival held during Carnival specific to the islands of Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada. Minaj, who is Trinidadian, led the charge on social media to inform Jordan and ask that he change the name of his rum. Jordan admitted ignorance to what he’d done and gave a five-star celebrity apology, adding that he and his team are working to give his rum a new name. All is well in the rum world! [E!]