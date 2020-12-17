Vanessa Bryant Claims Her Mother Has "Spiraled Out of Control" After New Lawsuit

Photo : Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP ( Getty Images )

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, is facing a lawsuit from her mother Sofia Laine less than a year after the death of Kobe and the couple’s daughter Kianna. Laine is suing for financial support, claiming that she worked as an unpaid “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the Bryant family and that Kobe had promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”

This court filing comes just a few months after Laine claimed that her daughter had kicked her out of her home and forced her to return a car. Vanessa denied the accusations at the time, saying:

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Vanessa said. “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support. My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

In a statement to US Weekly about the new lawsuit, Vanessa denies that her mother ever worked as a nanny or a personal assistant for her or her family.

“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” the former model alleges. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of 10 years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016. Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother.”

Vanessa also claims that Laine “demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV” from her, and that she is now “now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive.” It’s difficult to even fathom how selfish someone has to be to drag their child through a legal battle less than a year after she buried her husband and 13-year-old daughter, but unfortunately humanity never fails to disappoint. [Us Weekly]

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee has moved to California and sold her Westchester County home, just a little over a year after announcing her split with her former boyfriend New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Westchester house, which the couple had dubbed “Lily Pond,” was a Colonial-style four-bedroom that Lee once said “smells like cookies and feels like heaven,” a line that I really hope the realtor used when selling her house.

On the day she left, she posted on Instagram:

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home.”

Lee recently purchased a new home in Malibu for $3.38 million, and she also owns a home in Beverly Hills, so at least she’ll be mourning Lily Pond by the beach. [People]

Sir Ian McKellen said he felt “euphoric” after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. [ CNN

said he felt “euphoric” after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. [ RHOC cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke was spotted kissing her new girlfriend Kris during a beach date. [ Page Six