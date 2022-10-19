Congresswoman and Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings (D-Fla.) actually stood up for abortion rights in her debate against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Tuesday night—and powerfully. It was so fucking refreshing to see someone give a full-throated defense of the right to choose without interference by the state.

“As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no Senator I don’t think it’s OK for a girl to be raped and to carry the seed of her rapist. No, I don’t think it’s OK for you to make decisions for women and girls as a senator. I think those decisions are made between a woman, her family, her doctor and her faith,” Demings said with passion.

Video of the moment here:

And it wasn’t just abortion that had Demings running circles around “Little Marco,” as Donald Trump lovingly nicknamed him. Demings also took Rubio to task for his support of lax gun restrictions. “How long will you watch people being gunned down in 1st grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a mall, and a night club and do nothing?” Demings basically yelled at Rubio, seeming to lose her voice.

Again, it’s a moment better to be watched than read:

Rubio, as one political consultant noted last night, was “stumbling, nervous, and jumpy as hell” throughout the debate—and Demings just kept the hits coming. “Of course the senator who has never run anything at all but his mouth would know nothing about helping people and being there for people when they are in trouble,” Demings said when talking about pandemic relief funds.

Demings actually displayed some chutzpah in a moment that really requires it. That’s what voters want to see, even if her chances of unseating Rubio remain shaky. FiveThiryEight’s average of recent polling shows Rubio has a nearly five-point lead over her. Still, showing actual emotion when talking about how policy is impacting people is why people are drawn to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Giving a damn is good politicking.

Demings didn’t just come for Rubio Tuesday night—the candidate also took aim at another lying Republican candidate, tweeting a photo of herself holding her Orlando police badge from her time as chief of police. “This one’s real,” Demings wrote, in an obvious knock at Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who flashed a fake police badge in his debate Friday night against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

More of this from Democratic candidates, please.