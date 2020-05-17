University of Utah Police Officer Bragged About Having Explicit Photos of a Murdered Student on His Phone

Image : AP

As part of one of the over 20 reports and pleas for help Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old track athlete at the University of Utah, filed with the University’s police department, she submitted extortion messages and explicit pictures she had taken of herself, that were being used to blackmail her. McCluskey had already paid Melvin Rowland, her blackmailer, a 37 year-old registered sex offender, $1,000.00 when she sent the messages to the campus police, believing they would protect her and that they were investigating her case.



Advertisement

N ine days after she filed the report, McCluskey was shot and killed by Rowland, who also killed himself , but not before Miguel Deras, one of the officers at the University of Utah police department, saved the explicit pictures of McCluskey to his phone, and bragged to fellow officers about being able to pull up the pictures and look at them whenever he liked.

That happened over a year ago, and is now only being brought to light because of a continued investigation into McCluskey’s case. Her parents have sued the college for $56 million, as they (rightfully) believe that the institution failed to protect their daughter. While the fellow officer that Deras showed the pictures to while bragging about have access to them has confirmed his actions, and another officer has come forward saying he overheard this interaction, neither ever reported the incident, and Deras, who left the department under a year ago, was never disciplined . He currently works for Logan police, not too f ar away from campus.

Advertisement

“The people who were supposed to be helping and protecting Lauren were actually exploiting her,” Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother, told The Salt Lake Tribune, “I wish that Deras had used his time to arrest the man who was committing crimes against Lauren.”

Personally, I hope that Deras, along with the other two officers who were aware of photos on his phone and therefore purportedly of his inaction regarding her complaints , absolutely rot in hell, it would be more than any of them deserve.