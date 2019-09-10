A 21-year-old University of Florida senior arrested for grabbing a female student and trying to put his fingers in her underwear has been released, on the basis that the judge considered him to be “high achieving.”



Ian Milaski, a resident assistant, was reportedly released on Friday after a motion to reduce his $125,000 bond was granted. Milaski was originally arrested on August 28, a few days after an incident that began when he called a fellow student and asked her to bring him some water, because he was drunk and needed help. Per NBC2:

Once she arrived, she helped walk Milaski to his room. Once there, he tried to make out with her, and she told him no, according to the report. According to the victim, Milaski tried to restrain her by pulling on her wrists. He kept telling her he wanted to sleep with her, and that’s when she told him she needed to get her keys from the hallway. After she put some distance between her and Milaski, she walked toward the door to leave, but he picked her up and placed her on the bed. The victim said he kept trying to make-out with her and tried to “finger her” through her underwear, according to the University Police Department’s arrest report.

A motion filed by Milaski’s attorney said that the incident was a “misunderstanding among platonic friends fueled by alcohol.” It also said he wished to be released due to “financial difficulties,” wanting to complete school assignments and help his parents prepare for the forthcoming Hurricane Dorian.

Milaski seems to be another beneficiary of an epidemic of Brock Turner Syndrome, in which clean-cut white boys are given lenient sentences by judges who would hate to ruin a promising future. We’ve seen it again and again, and it probably won’t be the last time.