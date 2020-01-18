Uncensored Photos of the 2020 Women's March, Just in Case the National Archives Get Their Hands on Them

Image : Getty

Although the National Archives has today apologized for their censoring of an image of the 2017 Women’s March and removed the photo in question, promising to replace it with the original, unaltered picture , you can never be too careful.

Which is why we’ve collected some images from marches that have today taken place all across the country, marking the fourth annual Women’s March since 2017 .

We promise that none of these photos have been altered from their original form, and no words have been blurred. This of course means you might be confronted with some language that will force you to “ engage in current political controversy ” but given the current state of our country, we think you will be better for it, not in spite of it.

Oh, there also may be some references to human anatomy, we hope this won’t impact you negatively.

