After years and years and years and years and years and years, episodes and episodes and episodes and episodes of Jersey Shore, episodes in which Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola found herself in an intense, miserable, unhealthy on-again, off-again relationship with her disturbingly muscled castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, she is now engaged to SOMEONE ELSE: Christian Biscardi, who she calls her “best friend and soulmate.” Um HELLO! Happiness can be found.

Sammi announced the news on Instagram, per Page Six:

I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.

Snooki’s reaction: “OMG IM SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and I love him.” The world is okay now. Somebody get on a computer right now and tell Ronnay it’s OVA!!

