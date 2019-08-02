Image: Getty

Tyra Banks has one photo in her hands, and this represents who will be the next America’s Next Top Graphic Novel Character.

After announcing the forthcoming launch of her mysterious Modelland, a sort of amusement park “where the modeling world meets fantasy, meets entertainment, meets technology, meets retail, meets dining,” she has moved on to another venture: a graphic novel. People reports that the graphic novel is based on her 2010 young adult novel about her life, but “different.”

But Banks stresses that “this is not your average graphic novel,” that “this is high-fashion, meets comic illustration.” Case in point: the fact that she’s somehow casting “real people” to be drawn inside its pages. Fans can get cast by posting a full face shot, profile shot, and full body shot on their Instagram with the hashtag “Modelland” as well as requesting which character they want to be cast for. So far those characters include a high school age-looking female who’s at least 5'9" and lanky named “Tookie” and then the younger version of her. More characters to come, Banks tells People, who are all “very diverse.” But for now, it sounds like model material only!