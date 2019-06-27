Image: Getty

Close your eyes, breathe in deep, and clear your mind. With a blank slate for a brain, consider: What does the phrase “Smize Cream” conjure in a newly empty headspace? A rejuvenating serum that will lift your undereyes? A luscious body butter to tighten and firm your already gorgeous body? Maybe a leave-in conditioner for your struggling summer locks. With one last breath at full lung capacity, you may open your eyes and learn the truth- none of the previous answers are correct!

Instead, TMZ now claims that media mogul and Naomi Campbell’s former enemy, Tyra Banks, has applied for the trademark “Smize Cream” in relation to a new brand of ice cream. The outlet reports:



The docs don’t lay out the specifics of Tyra’s dip into the world of delicious desserts, other than the name ... but it sounds tasty. Tyra’s own ice cream actually makes sense ... she coined the term “smize” — as in, smile with your eyes — and the 45-year-old has been candid about body image in connection with her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover, saying people shouldn’t feel guilty about occasionally indulging in ice cream.

Personally, I’d love to live in Tyra Banks’ fantasy land where an ill-fitting pun and previous comments on body positivity justify an application for a luxury ice cream brand. Even if it should’ve been a play-on-words for an under-eye serum, doesn’t Tyra know what the Instagirls know? The beauty industry is a verified “cash cow!” (Which is not the kind that produces milk.)

Sitting down with People for their latest cover spread, Willow Smith opened up about her struggles with self-harm. Flanked by her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne, she admits:



“I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it. I was just like, ‘Whoa, this is not the life that I want’.”

The stress the industry caused her to rebel through various means. The most innocuous, perhaps, was shaving her head in 2013 as the “perfect way to rebel.” By her teen years, she needed a “physical release of all the intangible pain that’s happening in your heart and in your mind.” Cutting seemed to provide this for her until she read about “science and spirituality,” which she says altered the course of her life.

“I was like, ‘This is pointless — my body is a temple,’ and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy.”

Willow Smith has been open about self-harm in the past. Through sharing these experiences, I hope young people can find comfort and healing in this troublingly common experience.

Moms, take note: Tina Knowles-Lawson is the Instagram blueprint.

