Two More Women Accuse Chris D’Elia of Exposing Himself to Them

In June, Chris D’Elia was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, which led to him getting dropped by his agency and management company in addition to being scrubbed from various projects. Now, two more women are saying that D’Elia exposed himself to them on various occasions.



According to CNN, actress Megan Drust recounted an alleged incident in 2011 in which D’Elia asked for a ride home from an L.A. restaurant. As they got in the car, Drust said that D’Elia unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her:

“We are both sitting there and I’m like, ‘Where are we going?’ And Chris is leaning up against the door of the passenger side and looking at me in this really weird way and then he started to try to make flirty small talk,” she recalled. “I was very confused because it just didn’t fit the moment. Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, ‘What are you doing? No.’ And because I wouldn’t touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn’t believe it.”

The other woman opted to remain anonymous, but said she was a manager at a Cleveland hotel where D’Elia was staying in 2018. She said that he called the front desk around midnight to ask for help with his air conditioner, and she went up to his room to figure out what was wrong:

“When I knocked on the door, he opened the door and he was completely naked,” she said. “I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up just so he could expose himself to me.

CNN also included the account of Laura Vitarelli, who told the LA Times in June that D’Elia had invited her and a friend to a party, only for them to arrive to his hotel and find that they were the only ones there. When he started groping them, they quite reasonably decided to leave:

“He got up with us and followed us to the door and said, ‘Are you sure you want to leave?’ And he pulled out his penis and it was fully erect,” Vitarelli told CNN. “It was very uncomfortable for the both of us, and we knew we had to get out of there so we left as fast as we could.”

Following the June allegations, D’Elia initially responded that he had “never knowingly pursued any underage women,” before releasing a ream of carefully edited emails, which suggested that he had at the very least had sexually charged conversations with much younger women.