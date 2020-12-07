Twitter Queen Dionne Warwick Is Tweeting All Her Own Tweets, Deal With It

Screenshot : Twitter

In what feels like a plotline ripped straight from the legendary Youtube series “Got2B Real,” Dionne Warwick has descended from the heavens to set the record straight: She tweets all her own tweets, and everyone is just going to have to deal with it.



Over the weekend, Warwick made the rounds on Twitter for some lighthearted jabs at Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd. She asked why they included “The” in their stage names, and interrogated Abel Tesfaye why “Weeknd” was spelled properly. Twitter sleuths soon asked if Warwick’s social media had been hijacked by a nefarious employee, determined to cause drama. Here’s what Warwick had to say about that:

“Well hello, and this is for all you tweeters, who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know that I am, and I am getting very very very good at it. See I have a wonderful niece, her name is Brittany, and she said: ‘Aunt Dionne, you’ll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.’ I said, ‘OK, teach me how to do it.’ And she did, and I am doing it. So that should quell all you naysayers, and if it doesn’t: deal with it!”

Personally speaking, I can’t wait to keep dealing with it.

