In the ad in question, Hunt praises the life-changing power of abortion rights: “When Roe v. Wade came to rural America, women woke up to a different world. A world with a bit more time. …The important decisions didn’t get easier, but they were hers.” She continued, “I’m running for lieutenant governor because the Republican plan isn’t this year’s 12-week abortion ban—it’s next year’s total abortion ban.”

“I find it deeply concerning that Twitter considers the topic of protecting our fundamental freedoms as prohibited content,” Hunt told HuffPost. “Regardless, I will continue to focus on sharing my message with voters in every community in every part of the state.”

The rejection of Hunt’s ad comes as abortion is an especially hot-button issue this election cycle, a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. On the campaign trail last year, Democratic candidates trying to message about abortion in their ads faced similar challenges: One candidate in New York told Jezebel his ads were being rejected by Hulu for invoking “sensitive” issues like abortion and gun safety. A campaign source said that Hulu told them his ad could run if it swapped out its opening words—“from abortion rights to gun laws to climate change”—for “permissible ones such as taxes, infrastructure, and democracy.”

At an increasingly perilous time for our rights, advertising around abortion is being subjected to ridiculous scrutiny, not even just on the campaign trail. Last year, shortly after Roe was overturned, activists raised alarm around ads for abortion pills being rejected from companies like Spotify. Meanwhile, some watchdogs report Meta is allowing medically inaccurate ads for “abortion reversal,” and Google recently raked in $10 million in ad dollars to promote anti-abortion clinics that endanger and spy on abortion seekers.

There’s greater urgency than ever for people to know which candidates will protect their rights (and how to safely access abortion-related resources). And companies like Twitter are willfully standing in the way of this.