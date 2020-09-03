Turns Out That Terrible Transphobic Atlantic Story Also Outed Its Cover Model

I’ve read through the article like three times now, and I am confused about what Brewer was told and when, and what the actual claim of wrongdoing against The Atlantic is. I get that the ultimate wrong here is supposed to be that Brewer was (in addition to being misgendered) “ outed without consent by a national magazine[,] ” I just don’t see how the facts actually support that grievance.

At the time of the photoshoot, which Brewer had no idea would result in a cover, he was using they/them pronouns and responded to an open call for subjects for an article that would cover “gender dysphoria and debates different views on teens wanting to transition,” Poynter reports. Even though Brewer was contacted by The Atlantic for use of his photograph, he was never told where the photos would land in the print edition.

It seems like Brewer signed up to be photographed for an article in a national magazine about trans teens debating whether to transition (such as would make it reasonable to assume the photo was going to be used in connection with such an article).

Is the allegedly thoughtless and irresponsible move here that, despite having been duly informed of what the article was about, and the publication it would appear in, that the bridge too far (i.e., the difference between being outed and not being outed—between right and wrong) was whether the photo was on the cover or inside the magazine? I can appreciate the distinction, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference.



at the time, his grandfather had a subscription to The Atlantic and the cover resulted in Brewer having to explain his identity to his entire family sooner than anticipated.

Okay, so, grandpa has a subscription to The Atlantic (not exactly the kind of subscription one gets by accident such as by being bamboozled into a bundle of magazine subscription), and the frame is that if only the photo had been inside the magazine rather than on the cover, this would not have resulted in the outing? It seems like regardless of any other factors, Brewer signed up to have their image associated with an article about trans or queer teens that would appear in a national publication—being on the cover probably made them a more prominent subject thereof, but I don’t buy the claim that the sine qua non of Brewer being outed, or having to have this discussion with their family when they had it, was being on the cover rather than inside the magazine.

EDIT: I’m unsure of which pronouns to use here, since the article is using male pronouns, but there’s something in here about Brewer use them/they.